William "Bill" Mac Eastlick, Sr.

July 18, 1937 - December 5, 2020

William "Bill" Mac Eastlick passed at home from complications of diabetes, with his loving family at his side. Bill was born to Lester Charles and Ruth Marie (Embley) Eastlick in Longview,Wash., and lived here all his life.

Bill was preceded by his parents, two sisters, Carol (Eastlick) Bradford and Donna Jean Eastlick, and brother in law Don Bradford. Bill went to school in Longview, graduating from RA Long High School and LCC. He was a member of the Army Reserve, worked at Weyerhaeuser, became Co-Owner of Monticello Stationers. He ran a small stationery business after he retired. He was a member of the Longview Jaycees and the Longview 23 Club. Bill really enjoyed gardening and would share his bounty. Bill was very strong in his faith and was looking forward to meeting his family in heaven.

Bill leaves behind his wife of 61 years, Carmen (Myers) Eastlick, a son William Jr, two daughters Donna (Alyn) Monroe, Katherine (Ron) Chandler, two brothers, Dale (Helen), Dan (Mavis), two grand daughters, Shelby (Keith) Hixson, a great-grandson James Hixson arriving in March, Sydnee (Kelsey) Engebo.

There will be a private family service due to the COVID 19. A celebration of life will be held in July 2021.