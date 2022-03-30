William Moore

March 5, 1942 - March 24, 2022

William "Bill" Moore 80 of Castle Rock passed away at home with his family. Born to Rev. Ernest and Fay Moore. Bill was married to his wife Nancy for 56 years. He graduating in 1960. Bill was an outstanding athlete. He continued his love of sports by playing for teams such as the Standard Dairy Cheesemakers fastpitch. Bill loved to watch his kids, grandkids and great-grandkids compete, he didn't miss an event. Bill retired from the Longview post office after 31 years. He enjoyed camping, traveling, watching the Mariners and other sports.

Bill is survived by his son Jim (Kim), daughter Tammy (Dennis), son Dennis (Lisa). Grandkids Kattie, Axelson (Amanda), Austin (Sierra), Elizabeth, Shawn (Jewelle), Laken, Seth, and Nakayla along with great grandkids Tyson, Avery and Deklan, sister Virginia Liasjo, brothers David (Deanna), Richard (Ilene) Moore. He was preceded in death by his wife Nancy and brother Ronald.

Funeral is Friday, April 1st Church of the Way 1pm