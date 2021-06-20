Menu
William H. Noteboom

Celebration of Life

A memorial service for Bill Noteboom, long-time Longview teacher, coach, and dahlia gardener, will be held at Longview Community Church on Saturday, July 17, at 3:00 p.m., with an informal reception/barbecue immediately following. All are welcome!

As a celebration of Bill's joy in gardening, feel free to bring a dahlia or any other garden flower to the memorial service. Vases will be provided. For anyone unable to attend in person, the service will be live-streamed on the Longview Community Church's YouTube channel.


Published by The Daily News on Jun. 20, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jul
17
Memorial service
3:00p.m.
Longview Community Church
WA
Sorry to here of Mr. Noteboom´s passing. I (Larry) attended Cascade Junior High from 1965 - 1967 and played basketball for Coach Noteboom. I remember him being a man of integrity both on and off the court. Later we knew him as a member of Longview Community Church and for his prize dahlias.
Larry and Kari Arlint
Friend
July 14, 2021
