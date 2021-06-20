William H. Noteboom

Celebration of Life

A memorial service for Bill Noteboom, long-time Longview teacher, coach, and dahlia gardener, will be held at Longview Community Church on Saturday, July 17, at 3:00 p.m., with an informal reception/barbecue immediately following. All are welcome!

As a celebration of Bill's joy in gardening, feel free to bring a dahlia or any other garden flower to the memorial service. Vases will be provided. For anyone unable to attend in person, the service will be live-streamed on the Longview Community Church's YouTube channel.