William H. Noteboom

July 21, 1927 - November 29, 2020

Bill Noteboom, long-time Longview resident, school teacher, coach and dahlia grower, died quickly, peacefully and with the comfort of family at PeaceHealth St. John Medical Center on November 29, 2020, at age 93. The cause of death was heart failure.

Bill was born and raised on the family dairy farm in Lynden, Wash., where he learned that he did not want to work as hard as farmers for his own career. After graduating from Lynden High School, class of '44, he was 17 and therefore ineligible to join the WWII military effort, so he enrolled in Washington State College (WSC) in Pullman where he played on the basketball team. In the summer of '45, he entered the U.S. Navy, before returning to WSC on the GI Bill, majoring in Education.

He met the love of his life and wife of 59 years, Velma Arnold at WSC. After graduation, Bill was a school teacher in Lynden before they moved to Longview in 1952 with their first child, Laura (Vel was a native of Longview). The following year, they bought the house on the Old West Side where Bill and Vel raised five children, and where Bill continued to live until his death.

Bill and Vel were dedicated members of the Longview Community Church and sang in the choir. He participated throughout his life in Bible studies, church camps and the Work-n-Lunch Bunch maintenance crew. A lifelong Christian, he read his Bible and devotions daily.

For most of his career Bill taught Physical Ed, Health and Math at Cascade Junior High. He coached the boys' basketball teams until the 1972 passage of Title IX when he switched to coaching the girls' basketball teams, all to winning seasons. He also coached football, track and softball teams. Bill continued to follow and root for all the kids he coached when they competed later at the local high schools and beyond.

He was the kind of dad, grandpa and great-grandpa who enjoyed playing games, including neighborhood games of H-O-R-S-E and kick the can. He loved to compete and was known for playing to win at all times in all games, including pickleball, lawn darts, 10-Bridge and word games. He also delighted in leading groups in party games like "Prince of Paris."

After 30 years of teaching and coaching, and with all his children launched, Bill began a happy 41-year retirement just shy of age 52. In retirement Bill's passion for gardening grew, as did his gardening radius, with neighbors allowing Bill to use some of their land for his dahlias. He staked around 170 dahlias and meticulously labeled them so that he was prepared to submit about 120 Cowlitz Country Fair entries each year. His gardening work was rewarded with mostly blue ribbons and often at least one Best-In-Show prize. He loved giving individuals and groups detailed "Dahlia Tours" of his gardens, as well as each spring sharing his dahlia tubers. For decades, with arranging help from Vel and his children, Bill donated his dahlias to numerous events including weddings, funerals, church services and '23 Club.

Bill was known primarily for being upbeat and taking joy in the little things in life. He used to say the 11th Commandment was "Thou Shalt Not Take Thyself Too Seriously." He loved to laugh and was at times a big ham, as well as a good sport when teased by his family. In later years he wrote and presented birthday poems that often strained to rhyme but always got a laugh. He liked to sing along to Big Band and Frank Sinatra music, and he and Vel enjoyed dancing with the local groups Harmony Club and Merry Mixers as well as in their living room. He cherished visits to Lynden to see extended family, and to the Oregon Coast to hold the annual Velmemorial family reunion in honor of Vel, who died in 2008. Along with local sports teams, he rooted vigorously for his alma mater WSU, the Trailblazers and the Seahawks. He preferred to pay his bills in person so he could chat with the clerks who processed his checks or bank deposits, sometimes bringing them dahlias. Given his perennially positive outlook, it seemed fitting to his family that he was speaking to the ER hospital staff about his dahlia gardens in the hours before he died.

He is survived by his five children: Laura (Jay) Holland of Longview; Margie (Russ) Botten of Longview; Shirley (Bill) Ashburn of Newberg, Ore.; Stan (Karen) Noteboom of Longview; and Carol Noteboom (Dan Achatz) of Seattle; and his sister-in-law, Dorothy Noteboom of Lynden. For many years, Sandy Rountree has been an "adopted" family member. He was also the proud grandfather of Drew (Jana) Holland; David Botten (Christina Cathcart), Heather (Matt) Schlecht, and Holly (Cody) Hilderbrand; Janelle (Jon) Akers and Jill (Ben) Hare; Karli (Nathan) Hayden, Tara Noteboom, and Melissa Noteboom; and great-grandfather of Urijah and Micah Holland; Noah Botten; Brooklyn and Brady Schlecht; Henry, Zachary, and Ethan Akers; Logan and Paige Hare; and Naomi Hayden.

He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Vel; his parents; his four siblings and three of their spouses; and a grandson, Dwight Holland. Bill had 16 nieces and nephews.

The family is grateful for the generous and loving support of friends, neighbors, and extended family who doted on him, as well as the efficient and compassionate care he received in the emergency room in the final hours of his life.

A memorial service is currently planned for Saturday, July 17, 2021, at Longview Community Church, with a reception following. Details to be confirmed closer to the date.

Contributions in Bill's name may be made to the Longview Community Church Memorial Fund, 2323 Washington Way, Longview, WA 98632; or the Mark Morris High School Foundation, Attn: Bill Noteboom Scholarship Fund, 1602 Mark Morris Ct., Longview, WA 98632.