Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Daily News
The Daily News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
William Ray

William Ray

August 13, 1939 - November 6, 2020

Bill died peacefully at his home surrounded by family on November 6, 2020.

Bill grew up in Kelso, Wash., where he met his wife Sandra (King) of 61 years. Bill knew when they met in grade school that this was who he was going to marry. Together they had five children, Bill (Laura) Ray, Pam (Wally) Graham, Trish (John) Kazeck and Barbara Young. Bill was preceded in death by his son Tim in 2017. He currently has ten grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.

Bill entered the Navy in 1956 and served onboard ship as a welder until 1960. Bill passed on his love of welding and his work ethic to many people he worked with.

Bill loved to camp, hunt, fish and search for gold in the areas around his home and relax time was spent watching Star Trek.

He taught his children how to live life without being afraid. Thanks Dad! We will see you when we get to heaven!


Published by The Daily News on Dec. 22, 2020.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.