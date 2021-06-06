Menu
William H. "Bill" Setters
1935 - 2021
BORN
1935
DIED
2021
Hubbard Funeral Home
46 A St.
Castle Rock, WA

William H. "Bill" Setters

July 23, 1935 – May 14, 2021

William Henry Setters, 85, of Longview passed away peacefully at home May 14, 2021.

He was born July 23, 1935, in Sprague, Wash., to Walter and Edith (Schell) Setters. Bill graduated from Castle Rock High School in 1954. He served in the Army from 1955 to 1957, earning the rank of Specialists 3. He served in the Army Reserves from 1957 to 1963, earning the rank of Specialist 4.

Bill was originally a farmer who became a logger, but he found his calling as a longshoreman with ILWU Local 21 from 1967 to 1997. He was an active AA participant for more than 30 years, and a member of Journey Seventh-day Adventist Church, and ILWU Pensioners. Bill enjoyed hunting, fishing, traveling and loved watching football, especially the Cougars and Seahawks. He loved unconditionally, was generous, hard-working and witty.

He married Leeta B. Fowler in Kelso June 29, 1957. She preceded him in death. Also greeting him on the other side were his parents, Walter and Edith Setters; and a son, Mark A. Setters.

Survivors include a son and daughter-in-law, Jeffrey and Tammy Setters of Longview; five grandchildren and their spouses, Justin and Lillian Setters and Jared Setters, all of Longview; Savanna and Brandon Winsbury of Houston, Ala., Amos Setters of Castle Rock, and Nicole Brempond of Vancouver, Wash.; a sister, Anna Edna Tinney of Sedro-Woolley, Wash; a brother, John Setters of Tifton, Ga.; four great-grandsons; a great-granddaughter; seven nieces and nephews; and many friends.

A memorial service is planned for 3 p.m. June 13 at Journey Seventh-Day Adventist Church, 1185 Westside Hwy., in Kelso. Pastor Rick New will officiate. He will be laid to rest beside his beloved wife, Leeta at Whittle-Hubbard Cemetery in Castle Rock.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the American Veteran's Association, 4647 Forbes Blvd., Lanham, MD 20706 or https://amvets.org/.

Final arrangements were entrusted to Hubbard Funeral Home.


Published by The Daily News on Jun. 6, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
13
Memorial service
3:00p.m.
Journey Seventh-Day Adventist Church
1185 Westside Hwy., Kelso, WA
Hubbard Funeral Home
3 Entries
Bill had the biggest heart! He always had a funny story, a big hug and a smile to offer. He touched a lot of lives through the years- Castle Rock Survivors and Happy Destiny... Until we meet again, say hello to Leeta! My condolences to his family and friends- I know he was very proud of you.
Jan Celeski
Friend
June 12, 2021
Working with Bill made my long days shorter as his unique humor and wit exposed sunshine on the dreariest days. My condolences to his family. He will be missed. Mark Poor
Mark Poor
Friend
June 8, 2021
Our Hearts and Sympathy go out to you Jeffrey and family from The Hogarty's
Chuck and Jeannie Hogarty
Friend
June 6, 2021
