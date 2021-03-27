William Thomas "Tom" Simpson

William Thomas "Tom" Simpson, 77, passed away March 14, 2021 at SWMC in Vancouver, Wash. He was born January 20, 1943 to Cloe Simpson and Cozie (McCullough) Simpson and raised in Longview and attended Mark Morris High School.

Tom worked in construction and had a great love of fishing and gardening.

He is survived by his sons Tom Simpson, Scott Simpson, Jason Simpson, daughter Lisa Whalley, stepson Wayne Callantine and best friend and companion Tanya Riley. He is also survived by sister LueAnn (Larry) Ruddell, brother Bud (Brenda) Simpson, and sister-in-law Shirley Simpson. Tom was preceded in death by his parents, brother Adam Tony Simpson, and stepdaughter Wendy Rodriguez. Tom had 16 grandchildren, 10 great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.

Tom was very much loved and will be greatly missed. A celebration of his life will be held at a later date.