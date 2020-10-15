William Thomas Dykstra

June 30, 1932 - October 10, 2020

William Thomas

Dykstra, family man, sportsman and veteran, died in his home in Longview on October 10, 2020. He was 88.

He was born in Kelso, Washington, and lived in the area all his life. He graduated from Kelso High School in 1951 and worked at Weyerhaeuser as a lumber grader. He served in the Navy during the Korean War aboard the USS Oriskany. He retired in 1991 to enjoy life on his ten-acre farm. Mr. Dykstra raised cattle and kept a large garden for his family. He took many hunting and fishing trips across Alaska, Idaho and Wyoming. He built two houses, his home in Columbia Heights, as well as a cabin in Packwood. He shared the harvests of his hard work and was always generous toward friends, family and neighbors. He smoked salmon, canned vegetables, made wine and loved trying new foods.

He was active in his communities. Mr. Dykstra was a member of the Lone Oak Rifle Club, enjoying shooting and doing his own reloading. He also had a large collection of John Deere tractors, which he restored and entered in pulls and threshing bees with the Two-Cylinder Club. He shared his antique tractors with others in local parades.

He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Alice J. Dykstra (nee: Dewar), his brother Robert Dykstra of Longview, his sister Crystal Hulka of Gig Harbor, 12 grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren, and four children: Lisa Cruz and her husband, Mauro, of Kelso; David Dykstra and his wife, Wendy, of Kelso; Eric Dykstra and his wife, Lisa, of Sacramento, Cali.; and Laura Mills and her husband, Ken, of Spokane. He was predeceased in death by his sister, Dr. Trudy Clark.

A viewing service will be held Monday, October 19, 2020, at Steele Chapel from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., followed by a family memorial at Longview Memorial Park at 2:00 p.m.