Wilma "Joan" Hackenberg Linn

August 8, 1935 - February 29, 2020

Joan Linn died peacefully at OHSU on February 29, 2020 with her family by her side. Joan was born in Portland, Oregon on August 8, 1935 to Joe and Wilma Hackenberg of Rainier, Oregon. She grew up on the family homestead, where she did not always care for the endless farm chores, but quickly became an excellent cook and trusted leader to her troop of five younger brothers and sisters. Farm life was hard; cute outfits were scarce and had to be shared with her three sisters Carol, Ruth and Ina. Luckily for all concerned, Joan was stunning and vivacious, with an ample supply of admirers.

After graduating from Rainier High School in 1953, Joan married a handsome admirer, Carroll Linn, on April 2, 1955. They moved to Forest Grove where they raised their three children, Gary, Gordon and Laurel. Joan and Carroll were active business owners and community members for many years in Forest Grove. They owned and operated Linn's Farm and Garden, and Joan used her well-honed kitchen and sibling-bossing skills to ensure generations of Forest Grove students at Harvey Clarke Elementary, Neil Armstrong Middle School and Forest Grove High had delicious and nutritious lunches. She was a devoted volunteer, and was generous with her time. She had a particular interest in students with access and functional needs. Joan was a long-time member of Beta Sigma Phi, and a treasured friend to many. Carroll died in 1990, and Joan retired from the school district in 1992.

Joan spent post-retirement time indulging in her love of reading, traveling and enjoying family and friends. She loved people and hearing and telling a good joke. Whether at home or traveling, she had a keen, unique sense of style. Joan's zest for travel/adventure led her from Alaska to Maine and places in between; she visited Europe, the Caribbean and cruised through the Panama Canal area with her mother, Wilma. Her many nieces and nephews eagerly awaited summer vacation every year because they knew she would have something fun and different in store for them.

Joan was predeceased by her husband Carroll Linn, sisters Carol McNeely and Ruth Ring, and parents Joe and Wilma Hackenberg. She is survived by her three children, Laurel Reyes (Don), Gary Linn (Paula) and Gordon Linn, six grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren, sister Ina, brothers Joseph and Robert, and many extended family members and loving friends. On a very rare occasion, in her later years, she could be a little bit frustrating. Whenever it happened, she would say "You'll miss me when I'm gone". She was right.

Donations in Joan's memory can be made to the Rainier Oregon Historical Museum; www.yakotewomenfarmers.org or a food bank.