Wilma White
FUNERAL HOME
Macy and Son Funeral Directors
135 NE Evans St
McMinnville, OR

Wilma White

April 9, 1932 - February 26, 2021

Wilma White, 88, of Rainier, Ore., passed away February 26, 2021. Wilma was born in Newberg, Ore., to J.D. and Vivian Wehrley on April 9, 1932. She attended McMinnville High School where she met and married the love of her life, Harold White Jr.

She was a member of The Daughters of the American Revolution and The Order of Eastern Star, Wabanag Chapter.

She is survived by her children; Janis Allen, Julie Reno and Jeffrey White, sons-in-law; Homer Allen and Rocky Reno, grandchildren; Rocky Lee Reno, Jaimee Leigh Reno, Ashley Singer, Courtney White and Wyatt Allen, and great grandchildren; Mila and Lily Singer.

A service will be held at Macy's Funeral Home, McMinnville, Oregon on Saturday, March 13, at 2:00pm. Adam Wehrley and Robert White Jr. will be officiating.

In lieu of flowers, donations in her name can be made to Community Home Health and Hospice (1035 11th St. Longview, WA 98632) or to The Order of Eastern Star, scholarship fund for Clatskanie athletes.

To leave condolences, visit www.macyandson.com


Published by The Daily News on Mar. 10, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
13
Service
2:00p.m.
Macy & Son Funeral Directors
135 NE Evans Street, McMinnville, OR
Funeral services provided by:
Macy and Son Funeral Directors
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
My dear friend - I only found out today that you had left us. I will miss you terribly.
laura roberts
April 20, 2021
My deepest sympathies go out to Harold, Janis, Julie, and Jeff, hearing of Wilma's passing. I am unable to attend her service, however, I wanted to extend my love and prayers, to comfort your family in this time of sorrow. Loving you all, Joan, Andrew, and Casey.
Joan Hoffman
March 12, 2021
