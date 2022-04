Dawn Carey "Corky" Jackson

Dawn "Corky" Carey Jackson, age 57, of Greenback, Tennessee, passed the bonds of this earth at 8:40 pm on March 30, 2022. Corky was surrounded by her family as she entered eternity. She was a dedicated wife, mother, and friend. She knew no stranger and loved with every fiber of her... Read More

