Manuel "Truck Stop" Ayala
February 26, 1964 - September 23, 2020
Manuel S. "Truck Stop" Ayala, 56, of Bryan, Texas passed away Wednesday, September 23, 2020. Funeral Services are set for 10AM Thursday, October 1 in the Chapel of Trevino– Smith Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 5 to 8PM Wednesday, September 30, also at the funeral home.
Born February 26, 1964 in Mumford, Texas he was the son of Emilio Ayala and Pauline (Sustaita) Ayala. Manuel cherished the time he spent with his family and always had a radiant smile on his face. He was a very loveable man and would give his last dollar to anyone in need.
His father, Emilio; one sister and a daughter Maria precede him in death.
Manuel leaves behind to cherish his memories; his wife of 21 years, Clara Ayala; his loving mother, Pauline Sustaita Ayala; a son, Charlie Rosado; three daughters, Victoria Ayala and David Torres, Sarah Ayala, and Elizabeth Ayala and Johnathon Mauricio; four brothers, Emilio Ayala, Antonio Ayala and wife Maria Louisa, Richard Ayala and Patricia, and Francisco Ayala and Annette Silva; three sisters, Fancy and husband Antonio Carranza Clementine Alvarez and Sylvia Ayala; seven grandsons, and seven granddaughters with a great-grandchild on the way.
Please View and Sign the Guestbook at: TrevinoSmithFH.com
Serving Your Family Is Our Family Business