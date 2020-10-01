Edward SchwartzDecember 23, 1929 - September 26, 2020Edward Hrdlicka Schwartz passed away peacefully on September 26, 2020, after a brief illness. Edward was born on December 23, 1929, in College Station, Texas, during the height of the Depression. He was the 8th of nine children of Charles and Frances (Hrdlicka) Schwartz. Edward loved his family, and his Heavenly arrival finally completes the full family reunion.Like his brothers, Edward served in the military during the Korean War aboard the USS Luzon. Upon returning to Texas after his service, he met a shy British girl Renee. After several dates, he asked her to marry him because he was sure she would say no. Edward and Renee were happily married for 59 years until her death in 2016.Ed is survived by his son Mark and his wife Sharon, and his beloved daughter Ruth. He is also survived by his three grandchildren Michael and his wife Avery, Caroline, and John, two sisters-in-law Martha and Josephine, and numerous nephews and nieces. In addition to his wife, Ed is preceded in death by his son Paul, his parents, and his siblings Louis, Elizabeth, Charles, Alfred, Robert, Joretta, Richard, and Tommy.Dad/Grandpa, we are truly going to miss you. We saw how hard you worked and all that you overcame, and we learned determination. We saw how much you genuinely loved your family, and we learned how to love deeply as well. Everyone who knew you was a recipient of your kindness, and we are all better people for it.Visitation will be held on Friday, October 2, from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. at the Memorial Funeral Chapel, 2901 Texas Avenue South in College Station. A graveside service will immediately follow at 10:00 at the College Station City Cemetery.