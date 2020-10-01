Menu
Search
Menu
The Bryan-College Station Eagle
The Bryan-College Station Eagle HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Rachel Howell
Rachel Howell

Rachel Howell, 94, of Hearne, passed away Tuesday, September 29, 2020. Visitation will be 1:30 to 3 p.m. Friday, October 2, with services following at Memorial Funeral Home.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by The Bryan-College Station Eagle on Oct. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Memorial Funeral Chapel
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
1 Entry
My second mom..rachel..was a wonderful person. Full of love..concern..and spunkiness. My dad used to give her a bad time just to get her goat but in a fun way. He loved her and so do I. She will be missed. She loved her family very very much!! Prayers for the whole compound and beyond. Martha - Gary Baker
Martha Baker
September 30, 2020