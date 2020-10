Matthew Robert "Radar" Prince



Private services are set for Matthew Robert "Radar" Prince, 58, of Bryan. A loving son and brother, he will be deeply missed.



Survivors include his mother, Carol Prince; brothers, Mark Prince and Sharon, Darrin Prince and Christine; sister, Sherry Prince Jakabic and Mark; aunts, uncles, other family and friends.



Published by The Bryan-College Station Eagle on Oct. 4, 2020.