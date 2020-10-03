Rosemary "Rosie" (Escamilla) CalhounNovember 22, 1960 - September 28, 2020Rosemary (Escamilla) Calhoun, 59, passed away Monday, September 28, 2020 at St. Joseph Regional Health Center.Funeral service will be held at 11:00 am Monday, October 5th at Memorial Funeral Chapel in Bryan. Interment will follow at Mt. Calvary Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5 – 7 pm Sunday with a rosary service at 7:00 pm at the funeral home.Rosemary was born November 22, 1960 in Bryan the daughter of Aurelio Sr. and Delfina (Portales) Escamilla. She received her diploma from Bryan High School. Rosemary enjoyed cooking, singing, listen to music and entertaining family and friends. She was catholic faith.Rosemary is preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Eddie, Ernest and Aurelio Jr. Escamilla; sister, Olga Alvarado; nephew, Jeremy Vanecek; nieces, Stephanie Kyle and Hillary Perez.She is survived by her husband, Clay Calhoun; son, Justin Calhoun and fiancé Dalys; daughter, Liza Calhoun; sisters and brothers-in-law, Linda Escamilla, Margaret and Peter Vanacek, Joann and Jack Lombardo, Selia Escamilla, Elizabeth and Michael Perez; brother, Bobby Escamilla; grandchildren, Lila, Avery, Adryan, Anthony, Audrianna and Jaycee; and numerous nieces and nephews.The family would like to thank the doctors and nurses at St. Joseph Regional Health Center, as well as family and friends for the care, love, support and dignity they gave to Rosemary.