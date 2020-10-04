Pete Clary, 91, of Bryan, passed away Friday, October 2, 2020. Visitation will be 5 to 7 pm, Mon, Oct 5th and the funeral service at 11 am, Wednesday, October 7, 2020 at the funeral center. Services are in the care of Callaway-Jones Funeral and Cremation Centers.
Published by The Bryan-College Station Eagle on Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
5
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Callaway-Jones Funeral Home
3001 South College, Bryan, TX 77801
Oct
7
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Callaway-Jones Funeral Home
3001 South College, Bryan, TX 77801
Funeral services provided by:
Callaway-Jones Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
4 Entries
The Clary family has always been special to us because we celebrated family picnics growing up. We loved Uncle Pete and are saddened by the loss of this great man. Prayers and sympathy to all the family.
Laura Mills
October 4, 2020
What a terrific person Pete was. He was very nice to me from the moment we met when I was a boy and on into old age. I loved seeing him coming and visiting with him. God bless Pete Clary.
Tim Bryan
October 4, 2020
So sorry to hear of Mister Pete's passing. He will be sorely missed.
Shawn Riley
October 4, 2020
Pete was such a friendly, kind neighbor. It was such a pleasure knowing him and he will be missed by all of us. Sincere condolences to his family and many friends.