Pete Clary



Pete Clary, 91, of Bryan, passed away Friday, October 2, 2020. Visitation will be 5 to 7 pm, Mon, Oct 5th and the funeral service at 11 am, Wednesday, October 7, 2020 at the funeral center. Services are in the care of Callaway-Jones Funeral and Cremation Centers.



Published by The Bryan-College Station Eagle on Oct. 4, 2020.