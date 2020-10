Elenora Riley



Elenora Riley, 84, of Brenham, passed away Saturday, October 3, 2020. Visitation will be 12 to 7p.m. Friday, October 9, at Strickland Funeral Home in Somerville. Services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, October 10, at Oaklawn Cemetery in Somerville.



To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store

Published by The Bryan-College Station Eagle on Oct. 8, 2020.