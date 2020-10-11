Von Hudson
March 14, 1933 - October 2, 2020
Von Hudson, 87-year-old Bryan, Texas resident, passed from this life on Friday, October 2, 2020 in Enid, Oklahoma. A private family burial will take place in Colorado.
Von Lynn Hudson was born March 14, 1933 in Paradise, Oklahoma to Carl Lynn and Cicely Dale (Palmer) Hudson. Von lived in Paradise, Oklahoma and Guthrie, Oklahoma, graduating from Guthrie High School in 1950. Von played football in high school and was an avid fan of his OSU Cowboys.
After graduation, Von went directly to the U.S. Navy, where he was a mechanic in the engine room. He was honorably discharged in 1953. The following year, he met the love of his life, Martha Joan Clark and they were united in marriage. Von and Jo moved to Stillwater, Oklahoma, so that Von could finish his associate's degree at Oklahoma A & M. The couple then moved to Hays, Kansas, where Von worked at Halliburton for 20 years. Here they added to their family, welcoming Jenn Lynn, Craig Allen and Gary Neil. The family would move two more times before settling in Bryan, Texas.
Von and Jo created a life with deep roots in Bryan. Von owned and operated Bryan Fire and Safety for 15 years. While running his business full time, he also worked for the US Postal Service for 15 years. He continued at the USPS after Bryan Fire and Safety and began driving a bus for the Bryan ISD. He retired from the USPS and Bryan ISD, loving being around people. Von was a regular for morning coffee and donuts at the local coffee shop. Von and Jo loved traveling to Southfork, Colorado to spend the summer at the family cabin. It was a special place for him as he loved spending time the children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Once a year, you could always find Von back home in Guthrie at the 89er Days Celebration.
Von is survived by his bride JO; daughter, Jenny (Jarry) Hillman; son, Craig Hudson; daughter-in-law, Josephine Hudson; grandchildren, Jennifer (Dennon) Sullivan, Jason (Alyssa) Hillman, Ryan Hudson and Reece Hudson; great-grandchildren, Brock Sullivan, Emma Sullivan, Sander Hillman, Stran Hillman; two brothers, Dennis (Karen) Hudson and Steve (LaDonna) Hudson; numerous nieces, nephews and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Gary Hudson; and sister, Barbara Daniels.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Southfork Fire and Rescue through Anderson-Burris. Condolences may be made online at www.andersonburris.com
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by The Bryan-College Station Eagle on Oct. 11, 2020.