Alfred "Sonny" Casarez
November 2, 1966 - October 2, 2020
In the very early hours on Friday morning, our Superhero "Father", a husband, a son, a brother, an uncle, a friend to many, Sonny Casarez, 53, of Bryan, passed away on Friday, October 2, 2020, in Bryan. Visitation will begin at 5 with a rosary recited at 6:30 pm, Friday, October 9, 2020, at the funeral center. Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 10 am, Saturday, October 10, 2020, at St. Joseph Catholic Church with Rev. Msgr. John A. McCaffrey, Retired, officiating services. As a precautionary measure during the pandemic family and guests are required to wear masks during services. Services are in the care of Callaway-Jones Funeral and Cremation Centers, Bryan-College Station.
Sonny was born to Julia and Alfred, on November 2, 1966, in Bryan. An energetic young soul he would immediately find himself playing sports and exploring the unknown world. A graduate from Bryan High School Class of 1985, Sonny would attend college and begin his family with his high school sweetheart Jo Anne Williamson. Together they would welcome into this world as family Sydney and Quentin Casarez. Sonny was a provider for his family and willingly sacrificed whatever for his loved ones. Sonny was known for his selfless character, doing anything to bring smiles upon the faces of his family and friends. Sonny was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church.
His father Alfred Sauseda Casarez, precedes Sonny in death.
Sonny is survived by his parents, Julia and Andy Herrera; his wife, Jo Anne Williamson; his daughter, Sydney and husband Matthew Little; his sons, Quentin Cash Casarez and Hunter Casarez; his siblings, Patricia and husband Juan Romero, Mario Casarez, Andy and wife Anna Herrera, James and wife Virginia Herrera, Mary Herrera, and Molly and husband Richard Holloway; his adored grandson, Liam Little; numerous nephews and nieces, extended family and close friends.
Express condolences at CallawayJones.com
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by The Bryan-College Station Eagle on Oct. 8, 2020.