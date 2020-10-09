Randrell D. Dorsey of Bryan, Texas expired Monday night, October 5, 2020. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, October 9, at Jones-Washington Mortuary in Bryan. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, social distancing and the wearing of a mask will be required.
A private Celebration of Life service with family and close friends is planned. Interment will be at Rest Haven/Oakland Cemetery in Navasota, Texas.
Published by The Bryan-College Station Eagle on Oct. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
9
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 7:00p.m.
Jones - Washington Mortuary - Bryan
508 E. Martin Luther King Street, Bryan, TX 77803
Oct
10
Service
11:00a.m.
Lincoln Center
, College Station, Texas
Funeral services provided by:
Jones - Washington Mortuary - Bryan
GUEST BOOK
3 Entries
My heartfelt condolences go out to the family. Mrs. Evelyn, Darryl, Deja and Tamia. I pray that God gives you peace and comforts your hearts as only He can. I also pray for all those whom are mourning this life lived. Randy and Mr. Ira are your guardian angels now.
Tia Touchstone
October 8, 2020
Connie Clarno
October 8, 2020
I am so sorry this has happened. My thoughts and prayers are with the family and friends.