Randrell Darcel Dorsey



December 21, 1968 - October 5, 2020



Randrell D. Dorsey of Bryan, Texas expired Monday night, October 5, 2020. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, October 9, at Jones-Washington Mortuary in Bryan. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, social distancing and the wearing of a mask will be required.



A private Celebration of Life service with family and close friends is planned. Interment will be at Rest Haven/Oakland Cemetery in Navasota, Texas.



Published by The Bryan-College Station Eagle on Oct. 9, 2020.