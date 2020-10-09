Michael McGee
August 12, 1957 - October 2, 2020
Michael "Mike" David McGee, 63, of Bryan passed away on October 2, 2020. He was born in Luma County, Arizona on August 12, 1957 to William Martin McGee and Betsy Ivy Rose Mcgee.
After high school, mike enlisted in the United States Army and proudly served for three years throughout the United States and Germany.
Mike spent the majority of his life working in the oil field, manufacturing and maintenance fields. Last working for Maieser Industries where he was highly regarded by his supervisors and co-workers. Mike loved hunting and fishing and spent most of his spare time outdoors. He definitely had a "green thumb" and had a beautiful vegetable garden each spring.
Mike had a huge heart and was always the first to step up when someone needed help. He was often generous to a fault.
Mike is preceded in death by his parents and two brothers; Martin and Ricky McGee.
He is survived by a daughter, Misty McGee; a son Jared McGee; one grandchild Mason Ford; two sisters Trudy Hopson and Ruthie Climber; two brothers Wayne and Terry McGee in addition to numerous nieces, nephews and a large extended family.
A visitation will be come and go from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00p.m. on Monday, October 12,2020.
Please visit Michael's tribute page at www.HillierFuneralHome.com
to share memories and stories.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by The Bryan-College Station Eagle from Oct. 9 to Oct. 11, 2020.