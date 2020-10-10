Menu
Search
Menu
The Bryan-College Station Eagle
The Bryan-College Station Eagle HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Clayton Weldon Guiles Sr.
1956 - 2020
BORN
1956
DIED
2020
Clayton Weldon Guiles, Sr.

April 14, 1956 - October 6, 2020

Clayton Guiles, 64, of Bryan, passed away on Tuesday, October 6, 2020, in Bryan. Visitation will be at 2 pm, until the time of service at 3 pm, Saturday, October 10, 2020, both at the funeral home. Interment will follow in Bryan City Cemetery. Services are in the care of Callaway-Jones Funeral and Cremation Centers, Bryan-College Station.

Clayton Guiles was born to C. W. and Patricia Westmoreland Guiles in Houston on April 14, 1956. From an early age Clayton enjoyed the great outdoors. His great joy of fishing and hunting brought him many hours of self-reflection. His retreat centers for fishing were both Matagorda and Rock Port, Texas. He delighted in croppy fishing and saltwater fishing whenever he could find time for his retreats. He shared with his family the passion of being an avid football fan of the Green Bay Packers.

His parents, C.W. and Patricia; his sister-in-law, Karen Guiles; all precede him in death.

Clayton is survived by son, Clayton and wife Mayra Guiles; the mother of his son, Judy Ann Hawkins; his sister, Pam Horst; his brothers, Mike Guiles, and Doug and wife Roxanne Guiles; and other relatives and close friends.

Express condolences at CallawayJones.com

To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by The Bryan-College Station Eagle on Oct. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Callaway-Jones Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.