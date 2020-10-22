Avis Crockett Thomas
June 5, 1927 - September 22, 2020
Avis was the daughter of Alta May Spillman and Vernon Oren Crockett. She had one sister, Norma, who preceded her in death.
Avis was born at 910 Cedar in Perry, Oklahoma. She graduated high school in Perry in 1945. She met the love of her life at a skate rink in Stillwater, Oklahoma - Keith Frederick Thomas. Keith was attending Oklahoma A&M at the time. It was love at first sight. They had four children, Karrol Gibbs, Beverly Henderson, Dennis Thomas and Joel Thomas. Avis and Keith lived coast to coast during their married life. Keith preceded her in death in 1992. Joel followed her in death, September 27, 2020.
Avis moved to College Station, Texas in 2017 to live with her daughter Beverly and husband Wes. She was very active in the Bryan/College Station Newcomers Club. She loved playing cards. Avis was a member of Christ United Methodist Church and The Week By Week Sunday School class. Avis was a member of the Clara Barton Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution and had just received her certificate for twenty years of dedicated service.
Along with four children, Avis has 11 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.
Burial will be at Forest Lawn, Long Beach, California, on October 13, 2020. A Memorial service in College Station will be October 24 at 11:00 am at Christ United Methodist Church.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to Hospice Brazos Valley, 1600 Joseph Dr., Bryan, Texas 77802.
.
.
