Bob J. Brandon, of College Station, was born in Troy, Tennessee to parents Clarence and Rachel (Brown) Brandon. He met and married the love of his life, Pat Willing, in Northville, Michigan in 1961. Bob and Pat have four wonderful children, three of whom live in Bryan-College Station. Bob and Pat moved to College Station 12 years ago to be near their children and grandchildren.

His parents and a brother, Johnny Ray Brandon and sisters, Regina and Jackie Brandon, all precede Bob in death.

Bob is survived by his wife Pat, of 59 years; two sons, Chris Brandon and his wife Gloria, of McKinney, Texas, Tim Brandon and his wife Milayna, of College Station; two daughters, Michelle Lindberg and her husband Ken, of College Station, and Susan Strey and her husband TJ of Bryan; his grandchildren, Kara Honnas and her husband Kenny, Allie Brandon, Ben Brandon, Calvin Lindberg, Ian Lindberg, and Molly Strey.

Bob enjoyed every job he ever had and gave each one his total devotion. However, his last job was very special to him. That was with CSISD Transportation as a school bus driver. "134 Bob "loved his job, the people he worked with, and every one of the kids who stepped foot on his bus. Thanks to all of those people for making him feel so special.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks you to consider contributing to the solar mission effort called "send the light "at www.sibi.cc\solar.

Express condolences at CallawayJones.com. Check the website for details regarding reception to honor the life of Bob Brandon and visit with family.


Published by The Bryan-College Station Eagle on Oct. 14, 2020.
