Laverne McDonald
Jan. 20, 1926 - Oct. 8, 2020
Laverne McDonald, 94, passed away on October 8, 2020 at her home in Bryan. Laverne was born in Burke, Texas to Mr. & Mrs. Ramsey on January 20, 1926. Laverne married Mr. Lyle McDonald and they had one son Mark McDonald. She worked for Eastern Airlines for many years.
Laverne is preceded in death by her parents.
Survivors are her husband Lyle McDonald and son Mark McDonald.
A special thank you to all the folks at IHOP in Bryan for being so nice to Laverne and Lyle during many years of service.
Published by The Bryan-College Station Eagle on Oct. 18, 2020.