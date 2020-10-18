Menu
Search
Menu
The Bryan-College Station Eagle
The Bryan-College Station Eagle HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Laverne McDonald
1926 - 2020
BORN
1926
DIED
2020
Laverne McDonald

Jan. 20, 1926 - Oct. 8, 2020

Laverne McDonald, 94, passed away on October 8, 2020 at her home in Bryan. Laverne was born in Burke, Texas to Mr. & Mrs. Ramsey on January 20, 1926. Laverne married Mr. Lyle McDonald and they had one son Mark McDonald. She worked for Eastern Airlines for many years.

Laverne is preceded in death by her parents.

Survivors are her husband Lyle McDonald and son Mark McDonald.

A special thank you to all the folks at IHOP in Bryan for being so nice to Laverne and Lyle during many years of service.

Express condolences at CallawayJones.com

To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by The Bryan-College Station Eagle on Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Callaway-Jones Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.