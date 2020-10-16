Narris Wade Braly
June 22, 1936 - October 7, 2020
A Memorial Service for Narris Wade Braly, 84, of Caldwell is scheduled for 11:00 a.m., Saturday, October 17, 2020 at Strickland Funeral Home in Caldwell. Mr. Braly passed away October 7, 2020 in College Station, surrounded by his family.
Narris was born June 22, 1936 to Walter Bernard Braly and Ethel Virginia (Hays) Braly in Palestine, Texas.
As a young man he accepted Jesus as his Lord and Savior in 1948. He graduated from Tyler High School in 1954 and then in 1958 he graduated Texas A&M, with a Bachelor's Degree in Science. He married the love of his life, Betty Lou Brookshire in Houston, Texas on April 18, 1958. He served his country in the United States Army as a Specialist 4th Grade; while in the Army he received a Carbine and Rifle Marksmanship Ribbon. He was a member of the Texas Silver Haired Legislature from 2000-2008. He was also a member of the Sons of the American Revolution.
His number one priority was his family above work and all else. He loved family get togethers, especially Holiday meals. Narris was a diehard Aggie and from his time spent in the Aggie Corp he developed a strong sense of tradition and values. He incorporated this ethic into his life from there on.
He was a Christian, Genealogist, Historian, and a Collector.
He is preceded in death by his parents and his wife, Betty Lou Braly.
Narris is survived by son, Narris Wade Braly, II, of San Marcos; daughters, Dana Nichols and husband Larry of Port Lavaca, Ginger Braly of Caldwell, Renee Braly Johnson of Caldwell; sister-in-law, Martha Dodson and husband Melvin of Porter; grandchildren, Kara Sarlis, Caitlin Riley, Alexa Stringer, Megan Holt, Christie Whitaker, Courtney Williams and Garrett Cochran; great grandchildren, Chloe Williams, Rhett Whitaker, Elena Riley, Joshua Riley; cousins, Terry & Rita Hays, and Caroline Hays.
.
Published by The Bryan-College Station Eagle on Oct. 16, 2020.