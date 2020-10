Eugene Johnson



Eugene Johnson, 78, of Bryan, passed away Sunday, October 11, 2020. Visitation will be 2 to 6 p.m. Friday , October 16, at Daniel & Son Funeral Home. Services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, October 17, at Christ Holy Missionary Baptist Church.



To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store

Published by The Bryan-College Station Eagle on Oct. 16, 2020.