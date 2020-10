Je'mi Jadel Bunns



Je'mi Jadel Bunns, 27, of Hearne, passed away Saturday, October 10, 2020. Services will be at 3 p.m. Saturday, October 17, at New Zion Baptist Church in Bryan. Arrangements are entrusted to Glenn Mack Funeral Home of Hearne.



Published by The Bryan-College Station Eagle on Oct. 16, 2020.