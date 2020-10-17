Juanita VittonelSeptember 26, 1945 - October 14, 2020Juanita Pedraza Vittonel went to be with her Lord and Savior on October 14, 2020. She passed away peacefully at St. Luke's Hospital in Houston, Texas.She was born on September 26, 1945 in the community of Clay, Texas to parents Andres Pedraza and Gregoria Gonzales Pedraza.While they were both students at Snook School, she met the love of her life, Joe Vittonel. They were married on June 26, 1964 at St. Teresa's Catholic Church in Bryan, TX, where she is still a member today.During the course of her marriage and life, she exemplified the virtues of a Proverbs 31 woman. Her strong faith in God and the Christ-like compassion and love she showed towards others were values that she passed on to her children and grandchildren. She had a true servant's heart and worked vigorously and tirelessly to tend to the affairs of her household and provide for her family. She loved and supported her husband faithfully in every endeavor, and there wasn't anything that she would not sacrifice for her family and loved ones. She was full of wisdom when she spoke and her children and grandchildren often sought out her advice. She was kind, loving, and generous and will be remembered for her huge heart and how deeply she loved those who were blessed to know her.Her greatest legacy was her family, and she loved spending time with them. She loved her children and adored her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She loved the holidays, especially Christmas and always went above and beyond to make it very special. She was an excellent cook and expressed her love to her family by cooking delicious meals and having everyone gather together. Every summer, she looked forward to taking an annual road trip with her family to Louisiana, and it was always a special time spent together. One of her favorite pastimes was also gardening and admiring her beautiful flowers and watching the song birds that would feed in her yard. Being outdoors on her patio was one of her favorite places to be.She had a strong work ethic and was employed with CHI St. Joseph Manor in Caldwell, TX, where she worked for the past 20 years. She enjoyed her time there and being an encouragement to the residents of the nursing home.She is preceded in death by her father, Andres Pedraza; mother, Gregoria; and brother, Fidel Pedraza. She is survived by her loving husband of 56 years, Joe Vittonel; daughters, Sylvia Vittonel, Caroline Bretherton and husband Carlos, Jackie Arredondo and husband Paul Arredondo Sr., and Linda Macias and husband Alfred Macias Jr.; siblings, Ramona Martinez, Delfina Silva and husband Robert Silva of California and Celia Orozco of Snook, Texas. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Brittany and fiancé Quenten, Paul, Alexandra, AJ, Ashley, Samuel, and Gabby; also her great-grandchildren, Alexis, Arielle, Jayden, and Andre and numerous nieces and nephews.Visitation will begin at 5 p.m. and a rosary recited at 7 p.m. at Strickland Funeral Home in Somerville, TX on October 18, 2020. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Monday, October 19, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Ann's Catholic Church in Somerville.As a precautionary measure during the pandemic, family and guests are required to wear masks during services.Services are under the care of Strickland Funeral Home in Somerville, Texas.