Eugene Pavlinski
February 2, 1927 - October 15, 2020
Eugene Stephen Pavlinski was born on February 2, 1927, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, to Stephen and Alice Pavlinski. He grew up alongside his younger brother Lawrence Pavlinski on the family farm in Wisconsin.
He finished his formal education up to the 8th grade and learned many life lessons afterwards. Eugene was a dedicated and hardworking man, he was the superintendent of Maintenance at Ford Research and Engineering in Dearborn, Michigan.
Anybody that knew Eugene knew he was loving and devoted family man. He met his 1st wife, Annie, and the mother of his children while he was a soldier stationed in Detroit, Michigan. Upon losing his first wife he was blessed enough to find love again with Marybeth Goad-Pavlinksi. They shared many wonderful years together.
Eugene was reunited in Heaven by Annie Pavlinski and Marybeth Goad-Pavlinski; his parents Stephen and Alice Pavlinski.
Eugene is survived by his children Robert and his wife Karen Pavlinski, Theresa and her husband Donald, Sharon and her husband Edward; His grandchildren Andrew and wife Holly Pavlinski, Kerry Grohman, Douglas and wife Andrea Hein, Amanda and husband Brandon Wright, Kyle Stowell, Jennifer and husband Nathan Hart, Caitlin and husband BJ Perry, Brett and wife Alecia Stowell; his great-grandchildren Madeline Pavlinksi, Kiara Hein, Piper Hein, Mabel Wight, Benjamin Hart, Jackson Hart, Emily Hart, Paisley Perry, and Braelyn Perry.
A visitation will be held at Hillier of COLLEGE STATION on Saturday, October 17, 2020, from 5-8 pm. A funeral service will be held on Sunday, October 18, 2020, at 2 pm, at the funeral home.
Published by The Bryan-College Station Eagle on Oct. 18, 2020.