Sue Curtis
April 13, 1925 - October 15, 2020
Sue Kirk Curtis passed on from a long life, well-lived on October 15, 2020 in Bryan, Texas. A Celebration of Life will be held in the atrium of First Baptist Bryan at 1:00 pmMonday, October 19th. She will be buried in the Kirk family plot at Liberty Community Cemetery near Cameron, Texas at 3:30pm that afternoon.
Sue was the third of six children born to Annie Malone Kirk and Robert "Bob" Kirk in Hanover, Texas. She remained a devoted daughter and sister in the closest of families throughout the lives of her mother, sisters, and brothers, all of whom predeceased her. Shortly after her 21st birthday, she was happy to marry into another large and loving Texas family, and one of the joys of her life was raising her daughters Suzanne, Jan and Jerri Lea in close proximity to their two dozen first cousins in Houston, Texas. With others in the family, Sue was a charter member of Uvalde Baptist Church, and was deeply committed to her church family for more than 60 years, in particular the church volleyball team and teaching her Sunday School ladies in the Ruth class.
In addition to her work and service at church, Sue had a long career as a legal secretary with Andrews & Kurth LLP, and enjoyed the friendship and camaraderie of her colleagues there. Upon retirement, Sue dedicated herself to her church and her family, volunteering in her local elementary school and visiting with patients in the nursing home. Sue spent her remaining years in Houston enjoying time with her oldest friends and closest family before moving to Bryan in 2014 to be near her daughters.
Sue is survived by her daughters, Suzanne Smith, Jan Pampell and son-in-law, Dennis Pampell, all of Bryan; her grandchildren Jeramy Pampell and wife Mitzi, Emily Smith and husband Murray Newman, Cynthia Smith McCollum and husband Kelly McCollum, Leslie Pampell, Tara Welborn, Seth Welborn, and 5 great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her youngest daughter Jerri Lea Welborn, sons-in-law Pat Smith and Art Welborn, and the dogs she treated like family over the years – all of whom she adored and doted upon.
The family requests memorial gifts be made to Liberty Community Cemetery Association, the beautiful country cemetery where Sue will be buried with her parents, grandparents and siblings, C/O Treasurer, 3370 CR 237, Cameron, TX, 76520.
Published by The Bryan-College Station Eagle on Oct. 18, 2020.