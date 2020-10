Anna Hornak



June 3, 1922 - Oct. 16, 2020



Anna Frances Hornak, 98, passed away Friday, October 16, 2020.



She is survived by several nieces, nephews, and three grand-nephews.



A private family burial will be held in College Station, Texas.



Arrangements are in care of Heights Funeral Home in Houston, 713-862-8844.



Published by The Bryan-College Station Eagle on Oct. 20, 2020.