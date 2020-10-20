Linda Turner



June 9, 1948 - October 12, 2020



Linda Carol Turner "Backie", 72, of Bryan, Texas, passed away on October 12th, 2020.



Linda was born in Waco, Texas on June 9th, 1948. She worked for the Brazos County Office of Court Administration for almost 30 years as a Court Coordinator and retired in September 2016.



Linda enjoyed spending time with family & friends. She loved to bake, was an amazing cook, and an even better friend to all who knew her. Sweet, kind-hearted and a jokester, Linda loved to laugh and brighten the lives of those around her.



She is preceded in death by her parents, Jim & Naomi Cummings; and sister, Joyce Stevens.



Linda is survived by her daughter, Jaime Cannon and her husband Steven; sister, Darlene Cureton and her husband, Jerry; grandson, Jared Batten and his wife, Skyler; granddaughter, Alex Harland; and great-grandson, Henry Batten.



Linda's family is honoring her wishes and no services will be held. Those who knew her are encouraged to remember and honor her privately.



Published by The Bryan-College Station Eagle on Oct. 20, 2020.