John Anthony Hayes
February 19, 1962 - October 18, 2020
John Hayes, 58, of Bryan, passed away on the night of the October 18, 2020, in Bryan. John's wishes were not to hold a public service. Cremation services are in the care of Callaway-Jones Funeral and Cremation Centers of Bryan-College Station.
John was born on February 19, 1962 at Fort Hood, Killeen, Texas. He was the son of the late, George Michael Hayes of Indianapolis, Indiana, and the late, Hannelore Elisabeth Storace Hayes of Innsbruck, Austria. John served, proudly, in the United States Navy. John was a member of the Catholic faith. John loved to live life to the fullest and was a rescue scuba diver and an avid skydiver in his earlier days.
He is survived by his sister, Michele Pharr and husband Jarrod Pharr; his nephews, Tyler and wife Danielle Pharr, Thomas and wife Katie Pharr; his niece, Lauren Pharr and fiancée William Sutherland; his beloved great niece Charlotte Renee' Pharr.
Published by The Bryan-College Station Eagle on Oct. 22, 2020.