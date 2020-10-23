Menu
Search
Menu
The Bryan-College Station Eagle
The Bryan-College Station Eagle HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Ruth Johnson Gordon McGill
Ruth Johnson Gordon McGill

Ruth Johnson Gordon McGill, 99, of Bryan, passed away Thursday, October 22, 2020. Private services are entrusted to Hillier of Bryan.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by The Bryan-College Station Eagle on Oct. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
1 Entry
My condolences to the McGill family. I´ve known Ruth basically since I was born seeing as her husband the late Dr. McGill delivered me and we attended the same church. She was always such a sweet lady with a generous smile. My mother was always very fond of her as well. My prayers are with her family and loved ones during this difficult time.
William F. Cordell, III
October 23, 2020