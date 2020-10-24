Bonnie Lee CouchNovember 23, 1941 - October 18, 2020Bonnie Lee Couch, 78, of Caldwell passed away Sunday, October 18, 2020 at Baylor Scott & White in College Station.Funeral service will be held at 2:00 pm Sunday, October 25 at Memorial Funeral Chapel in Bryan. Visitation will be from 12:00 pm until time of service. Interment will follow service at Memorial Cemetery of College Station.Bonnie was born November 23, 1941 in Missouri to Francis and Margaret (Keller) Morris. She began her career as a hairdresser, then later decided to be a housewife to care for her children and husband. She was a loving mother, wife, granny, great-grandmother, and will be missed by many family members and friends.She is preceded in death by her parents; husband of 52 years, Herman Edward Couch; and son, Billy Edward Couch.Survivors include her sons, Harold and Susan Couch, Leon Couch; grandchildren, Austin and Chloe Couch, Chris and Emilee Couch, Kasey and Bri Couch, Landon and Lauren Couch, Taylor Couch; great-grandchildren, Emmary Couch, Caydence Wilson, Charleigh Wilson, Crew Couch; brothers, Johnny Morris, Charlie and Margaret Gatling; sister, Francis Waggoner; and numerous nieces and nephews.