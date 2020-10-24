Connie (Sustaita) Salazar
June 22, 1937 - October 20, 2020
Connie Salazar, 83, of Bryan, passed away on Tuesday, October 20, 2020, in Bryan. Visitation for family and friends was held on Friday, October 23, 2020, at the funeral home. Celebration of Life Tribute will be at 11 am, Saturday, October 24, 2020, at the funeral home with the Interment to immediately follow at Rest Ever Memorial Park. Services are in the care of Callaway-Jones Funeral and Cremation Centers, Bryan-College Station.
Her husband Job Salazar of 64 years of marriage; her brothers, Andrew "Andy" Sustaita and Sam Sustaita; her sister, Sara Zamora; brother-in-law, Ignacio Salazar ; all precede her in death.
Her daughters, Carol and Thomas Herrera, Annette and Ben Barajas, Brenda and Arthur Bernal, and Cynthia and Joel Castillo; her sisters, Josie Salazar and Esther Sustaita ; her sister-in-law, Mary Lou Sustaita; brother-in-law, Bill Zamora; her nine grandchildren and six great grandchildren, with one on the way; her numerous nephews and nieces; and other family members; all survive their beloved Connie Sustaita Salazar.
Published by The Bryan-College Station Eagle on Oct. 24, 2020.