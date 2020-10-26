Patricia Cameron Kruger
April 20, 1934 - October 24, 2020
Patricia Cameron Kruger was born April 20, 1934, to George and Evelyn Griffin Cameron in McKinney, Texas. Patricia graduated from McKinney High School; she was valedictorian. She attended the University of Texas at Austin. She was a member of Alpha Lambda Delta and Delta Delta Delta. She graduated in 1956 with a B.A. in English.
On June 15, 1957, she married Weldon D. Kruger, and they had two sons, Cameron and Bruce. They lived in Houston, Texas, Baytown, Texas, Westport, Connecticut, and London, England. After Weldon retired, they moved to Aggieland - Bryan and College Station, Texas.
Patricia was a member of Covenant Presbyterian Church in College Station.
She is survived by her husband Weldon, her sons Cameron and Bruce, both of Denver, Colorado, and two granddaughters Matilda and Vanessa, also of Denver.
A private family graveside service was held at the Aggie Field of Honor.
Published by The Bryan-College Station Eagle on Oct. 26, 2020.