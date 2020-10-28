Menu
Search
Menu
The Bryan-College Station Eagle
The Bryan-College Station Eagle HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Richard Ware
Richard Ware

Richard Ware, 65, of Madisonville, passed away Thursday, October 22, 2020. Visitation will be 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, October 29, at All Families Mortuary. Services will be at 1 p.m. Friday, October 30, at Southside Cemetery in Midway.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by The Bryan-College Station Eagle on Oct. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
29
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
All Families Mortuary - Madisonville
806 W. Trinity Street, Madisonville, TX 77864
Oct
30
Service
1:00p.m.
Southside Cemetery
, Midway, Texas
Funeral services provided by:
All Families Mortuary - Madisonville
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
1 Entry
I'm so sorry for your loss you are in my prayers. Richard was a good and kind hearted person. I never saw him angry or unkind to anyone. He will always hold a special place in my heart. May you rest in peace my friend.
Joe Haven
October 27, 2020