I met Paul at freshman orientation at Texas A & M in September, 1966. All of the incoming freshman (Fish to an Aggie) were gathered into G. Rollie White Colosseum where the University big shots, the president, deans, dept. heads, etc., told us how hard college was going to be and that many of us would flunk out and other suchlike words of encouragement. After being harangued for about an hour we were released to go back to our dorms. I was standing in a crowd waiting to leave and a person I had never seen before in my life stuck out his hand and boomed, “howdy, I’m Paul Tannehill.” I shook his hand and told him I was David Bush. “I know, I’m your first cousin.” I told him that was no great accomplishment because I had lots of those but I was glad to meet him anyway. That started a lifelong friendship. One could simply not be sad or depressed around Paul, the eternal optimist. I am sure going to miss him.

Dave Bush “70” Family October 28, 2020