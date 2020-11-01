Menu
Miguel V. DeLeon
1930 - 2020
BORN
1930
DIED
2020
Miguel V. DeLeon

Sept. 29, 1930 - Oct. 29, 2020

Miguel V. DeLeon, 90, of Bryan passed away peacefully on Wednesday, October 29, 2020.

Funeral services are set for 11AM, Monday November 2, at Trevino-Smith Funeral Home. Rev. Roy Saldivar will officiate. Burial will follow in the Bryan City Cemetery. Visitation will be from 9AM until the time of services.

Born September 29, 1930, he was the son of Vidal and Refugia DeLeon. Miguel enjoyed singing and playing instruments. He played in a band for a number of years, but he especially loved his family.

He is preceded in death by his parents; four sisters and five brothers. Miguel leaves behind his two sons, and a daughter to cherish his memories.

Always loved and never forgotten.

Published by The Bryan-College Station Eagle on Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
2
Visitation
9:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Trevino-Smith Funeral Home
2610 South Texas Avenue, Bryan, TX 77802
Nov
2
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Trevino-Smith Funeral Home
2610 South Texas Avenue, Bryan, TX 77802
Funeral services provided by:
Trevino-Smith Funeral Home
