Miguel V. DeLeon
Sept. 29, 1930 - Oct. 29, 2020
Miguel V. DeLeon, 90, of Bryan passed away peacefully on Wednesday, October 29, 2020.
Funeral services are set for 11AM, Monday November 2, at Trevino-Smith Funeral Home. Rev. Roy Saldivar will officiate. Burial will follow in the Bryan City Cemetery. Visitation will be from 9AM until the time of services.
Born September 29, 1930, he was the son of Vidal and Refugia DeLeon. Miguel enjoyed singing and playing instruments. He played in a band for a number of years, but he especially loved his family.
He is preceded in death by his parents; four sisters and five brothers. Miguel leaves behind his two sons, and a daughter to cherish his memories.
Always loved and never forgotten.
Published by The Bryan-College Station Eagle on Nov. 1, 2020.