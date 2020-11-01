Menu
Search
Menu
The Bryan-College Station Eagle
The Bryan-College Station Eagle HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Raymundo Mendez
1936 - 2020
BORN
1936
DIED
2020
Raymundo Mendez

01/07/1936 - 10/28/2020

Raymond Mendez, 84, of Bryan passed away Wednesday, October 28, 2020. Funeral Services are set for 10AM, Tuesday, November 3rd, St. Joseph Catholic Church with burial to follow in the Mount Calvary Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5-8PM, Monday, November 2nd, with a 7PM Rosary in the Chapel of Memorial Funeral Home.

Born January 7, 1936 he was the son of Felisiano and Refugia (Rodriguez) Mendez. Raymond enjoyed drinking beer with friends, watching the Dallas Cowboys, listening to his Tejano music, and spending time with his wife of over 58 years, Simona Mendez that is preceded in death. He will always be remembered for his sense of humor, and the hard worker he was at Siegert Water Wells, Inc for many years.

Raymond leaves behind to cherish his memories, son, Daniel (Danny) and wife Blanca; two daughters, Rosie Mendez and Cynthia (Cindi) Mendez; one sister, Gloria Lopez; three brothers, Benito Sr., Guadalupe Sr., Felix and a granddaughter Celeste, and numerous nieces and nephews.

A special thank you to A Nurse's Touch Home Health Care and Remarkable Hospice of the Brazos Valley, and to those friends and family that helped Rosie through these trying times.

To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by The Bryan-College Station Eagle on Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Memorial Funeral Chapel
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.