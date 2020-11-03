Joel Shane WardJuly 16, 1966 - October 24, 2020Joel Shane Ward, 54, of Hearne, Texas passed away on Saturday, October 24, 2020 peacefully at his home. He was born in Phoenix, Ariz. to Calvin L Ward and Volcie Elaine Ward. He worked in apartment maintenance for over 20 years as a lead maintenance man. He recently retired and was having the time of his life babysitting his grandchildren daily. He loved spending time tending to his flowers in what he called his "Garden of Eden". He would say daily that God gave him so many blessings to be able to spend time with his family on his property in the middle of God's creations. Faith in God flowed from him and he was truly anointed with God's love. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him.He was preceded in death by his parents; his brothers, Calvin Dale Ward and Robin Don Ward.Joel is survived by his wife, Shelia Ward; his son, Calvin Dale Ward and wife Christen, of Hearne; his daughter, Casey Nicole Ward and husband Michael Leonard of Snook; his grandchildren, Amiyah Ward, Natalie Leonard, and Kaynen Ward; aunt, Ruby Copeland and uncle, John of Waco; aunt Winnie Haygood of Porter; uncle, Jerry of Navasota; along with many other loved ones.The family wishes to express their sincere appreciation to everyone who donated and gave support during this time.A private Celebration of Life will take place at his home in Hearne on November 14, 2020.In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to, Joe Ward Memorial Fund Go-fund Me.