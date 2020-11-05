Glenn Maass
Sept. 10, 1964 - Oct. 29, 2020
Glenn Edward Maass (Popcorn), 56, of Bryan, passed away peacefully at his home on Friday, October 29th. Glenn was born September 10, 1964 in Brenham, Texas to Otto "Buster" and Dorothy Maass and was raised in Snook. He graduated from Snook High School and was a lifelong resident of the area. He attended Holy Cross Lutheran Church in College Station.
Glenn is survived by his brothers, Fred and Walter Maass; and his sons, Blake and Chris. He is preceded in death by his parents; and his sister, Linda Sue. Funeral Services will be held at Mound Prairie Cemetery in Snook at 1 PM on Friday.
