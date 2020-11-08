Alan Kevin Cornish



August 17, 1961 - November 5, 2020



Alan Kevin Cornish, 59, of Eugene, Oregon, passed on to his heavenly home on November 5, 2020 after a tough 18 month battle with cancer.



Al was born on August 17, 1961 in Beaumont, Texas. He graduated from Bryan High School in 1979. At age 17, Al joined the Navy and served honorably for six years, most spent onboard USS Enterprise (CVN-65) as an Electrical Operator on a nuclear power plant. He attended college at Texas A&M University, graduating Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Arts in History in 1989. He earned a Master of Library and Information Science degree from Louisiana State University in 1992. Al worked as an automation librarian at the Texas A&M University Libraries from 1992 to 1997, serving as Coordinator on the team that opened Texas A&M's West Campus Library. Al was a Systems Librarian at the National Library of Medicine in Bethesda, Maryland from 1997 to 1999. Al served at the Washington State University Libraries from 1999 to 2013, and as Head, Library Systems from 2006 to 2013. From 2013 to 2018, Al was a Program Manager for the Orbis Cascade Alliance, a regional academic library consortium in the Pacific Northwest. There, Al oversaw the migration of 31 institutions to shared management and discovery services. From 2018 until May 2020 Al was Director of Library Science at University or Oregon.



Al married the love of his life, Linda Crook, on December 16, 2009. They shared 11 happy and blessed years together, filled with love and mutual support. He loved animals and adopted a menagerie of rescue pets over the years. His family will miss his strong character, sense of humor and loving kindness.



Al was preceded in death by his father, Jack Cornish; his mother, Dorothy Holley Cornish and his niece, Vivian Dockery.



Al is survived by his loving wife Linda Crook, of Eugene, Oregon; his brother Jack Cornish Jr of Bryan, Texas; his sister and brother-in-law Georgiann and Tom Dockery of Colchester, Vermont; his nephew Thomas Dockery Jr of Peoria, Arizona; sister-in-law Laura Crook of Scappoose, Oregon; sister-in-law, Brenda Luciano of Maynard, Massachusetts; brother-in-law Brian Crook of Bellingham, Washington; his loving pets Linnet, Bounce and Tuppence and many dear cousins, friends, and grateful colleagues.



Memorials in Al's name may be made to your local animal shelter or to Pete Moore Hospice House, 4010 County Farm Road, Eugene, OR 97408.



Published by The Bryan-College Station Eagle on Nov. 8, 2020.