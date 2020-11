Glynn Erle Thornton



10-31-1957 - 4-5-2020



Glynn Erle Thornton, 62, left this earth on April 5th, 2020. He left behind a wife and family that loved him very much. May he rest in Peace! The Lord truly received an angel that day.



Published by The Bryan-College Station Eagle on Nov. 8, 2020.