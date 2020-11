Deidra Trussell



Deidra Trussell, 56, of college Station, passed away Wednesday, November 4, 2020. Services will be at November 14th at 11am at Skybreak Church. Services are in care of Callaway-Jones Funeral and Cremation Center.



Published by The Bryan-College Station Eagle on Nov. 11, 2020.