Dorothy HightowerAugust 26, 1945 - October 31, 2020Dorothy was born in Rockdale, Texas to R.E. and Wilma Luckey.She is survived by and much loved by her children, Kendall (Michele), Carlton (TamiJo), Karen (Tony)Taylor. G-Dot to her grandchildren Mason, Jordan,Lauren (Mark), Jeremiah Henderson and Danielle. Siblings John Luckey, sister Cindy Mushinski. Many nieces and nephews.She is preceded by her parents, brothers Gene and Ed Luckey and sister Vera Knowles.Dottie loved her family, church, friends and bookstore "kids".Out of her concern for safety she requested no formal celebration. She has donated her body to A&M Medical School and requested any memorials be made to First Baptist Church Bryan building fund 3100 Cambridge Dr. Bryan, TX 77802