Dorothy Hightower
1945 - 2020
BORN
1945
DIED
2020
Dorothy Hightower

August 26, 1945 - October 31, 2020

Dorothy was born in Rockdale, Texas to R.E. and Wilma Luckey.

She is survived by and much loved by her children, Kendall (Michele), Carlton (TamiJo), Karen (Tony)Taylor. G-Dot to her grandchildren Mason, Jordan,Lauren (Mark), Jeremiah Henderson and Danielle. Siblings John Luckey, sister Cindy Mushinski. Many nieces and nephews.

She is preceded by her parents, brothers Gene and Ed Luckey and sister Vera Knowles.

Dottie loved her family, church, friends and bookstore "kids".

Out of her concern for safety she requested no formal celebration. She has donated her body to A&M Medical School and requested any memorials be made to First Baptist Church Bryan building fund 3100 Cambridge Dr. Bryan, TX 77802

Published by The Bryan-College Station Eagle on Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by:
Callaway-Jones Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Dottie was a precious Servant of God, a loving friend to all who knew her. She always had a warm encouraging smile. Dottie will be missed. Love and prayers for her family, especially for her beloved sister, Cindy.
Ronda Willis
November 4, 2020