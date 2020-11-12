Ray Dickey
December 5, 1926 - November 7, 2020
It is with great sadness that the family of Ray Harlan Dickey announces his passing on Saturday, November 7, 2020 at the age of 93 years.
Ray was born in Henrietta, Texas and attended Midway School in Blue Grove, TX. At the age of 17 he joined the Navy and served in our U.S. Military during World War II as a Medic receiving an Honorable Discharge in 1946. Ray also lived and worked for Texaco in Hearne, Texas and retired after 32 years of service. Ray was also a member of First Baptist Church in Hearne.
Ray, more lovingly known as Papa by his family, will be missed and eternally remembered. What brings his family peace and joy, is knowing Ray (Papa) has returned home and reunited with beloved family members that have preceded him in death; those being his father- Lee Dickey, mother-Temperance Elizabeth King, wife of 44 years-Bonnie Dickey, beloved daughter-Debra June Cook, beloved son-Anthony Ray Dickey, step-daughter- Barbara Sisco, two brothers-Vincent Dickey and Frank Milton, as well as, two sisters-Velma Lee & Prentiss Haigood.
Surviving loved ones include his sister Sybil Pavelski, eighteen nieces and nephews, beloved grandchildren-Temperance Staley, Justin and Nicole Staley, Rayli Dickey and Brayden Dickey, three great grandchildren-Kaden, Tori, Edison; as well as, Ray's surviving step-children Belinda, Bobbie, Brad and Bonnie, along with nine step-grandchildren and sixteen step-great grandchildren.
A Visitation Service in memory of Ray will be held at Memorial Funeral Home, Hearne, Tx, on Friday, November 13, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon; along with Funeral Service to be held at 1:00 p.m.
Those who may desire to make a memorial donation in memory of Ray in lieu of flowers are most appreciated, to the following organization or foundation; The ALS Association at www.alsa.org
ldonate/giving/gifts-in-tribute.html, Breast Cancer Research Foundation at https://www.bcrf.org/
.
Published by The Bryan-College Station Eagle on Nov. 12, 2020.